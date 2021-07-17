Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Has $998,000 Holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,500 shares during the quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth $180,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth $193,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 1,935.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DUNEU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUNEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.