Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Anterix comprises approximately 8.6% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 30.77% of Anterix worth $255,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Anterix by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Anterix by 580.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $64,757.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,071.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $255,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,847.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

