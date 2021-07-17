Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLVU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $5,910,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,850,000.

TWLVU stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

