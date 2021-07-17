Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OC. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $92.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.40. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 15.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 349,909 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

