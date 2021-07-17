Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the June 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

