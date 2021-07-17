Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Outfront Media posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after acquiring an additional 463,619 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,913,000 after acquiring an additional 914,735 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

