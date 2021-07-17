Ouroboros (OURO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $319.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $78,241.87 and $319.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00102848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00144007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,701.68 or 0.99967620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

