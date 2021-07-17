Origin Sport 24-Hour Volume Hits $73,457.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.01 million and $73,457.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00032821 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00027660 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

