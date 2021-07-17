Orchid Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $180.81 million and approximately $26.41 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 682,402,109 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

