OracleChain (OCT) Reaches Market Cap of $340,777.74

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $340,777.74 and approximately $35,600.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OracleChain has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00038387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00102855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00145062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,440.32 or 1.00046582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

