Opus (OPT) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $261,659.60 and $21.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.08 or 0.00805791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Opus

Opus is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

