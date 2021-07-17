OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading 93.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 93.9% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $156,675.03 and $83,624.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00143654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,719.08 or 0.99754325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

