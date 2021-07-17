Opsens (TSE:OPS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Opsens in a report on Wednesday. M Partners set a C$2.25 price objective on Opsens in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OPS stock opened at C$2.21 on Wednesday. Opsens has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.13. The stock has a market cap of C$236.06 million and a PE ratio of 157.86.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

