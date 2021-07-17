Oppenheimer Weighs in on Citigroup Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

C stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Citigroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Citigroup by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Citigroup by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

