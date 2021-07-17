One01 Capital LP Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

One01 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 282,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000. Li Auto accounts for 3.3% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

NASDAQ LI opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

