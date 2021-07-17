Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $92.20 Average PT from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after acquiring an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,140,000 after acquiring an additional 181,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the period.

Shares of OLLI opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

