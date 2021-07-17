Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 11,500 Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 31,304 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £23,791.04 ($31,083.15).

On Tuesday, May 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 1 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Shares of ULS stock opened at GBX 81 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. ULS Technology plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £52.55 million and a PE ratio of 38.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.04.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

