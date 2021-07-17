Old Well Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Old Well Partners LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.