Old Well Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,197,000.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $163.19 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

