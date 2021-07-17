Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.24.

ODFL opened at $253.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.35. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $687,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

