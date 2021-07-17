Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

OIS stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $372.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.97.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Oil States International by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Oil States International in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oil States International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Oil States International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

