Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Oil States International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oil States International by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Oil States International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Oil States International by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oil States International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

