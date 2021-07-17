Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $566,732.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00103225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00143793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,725.59 or 0.99741178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

