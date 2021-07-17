Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocuphire Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.35.

OCUP stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.37. On average, analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

