OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$3.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.65.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.48. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

