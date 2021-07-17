OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.65.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.48. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.45.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.