Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Short Interest Up 151.2% in June

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 151.2% from the June 15th total of 477,800 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS opened at $88.28 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.03.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.