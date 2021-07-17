Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKOR opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77.
Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.
