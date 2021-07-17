NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Short Interest Update

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the June 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $190.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

