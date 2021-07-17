Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:JFR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 1,283,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,624. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 201,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $1,926,024.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,032.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 345.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $99,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

