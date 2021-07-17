Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JDD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 24,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,120. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

