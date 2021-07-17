Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $49.44 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $49,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,721,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Airbnb by 8,148.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,114,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock valued at $432,036,109. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

