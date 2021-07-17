Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 158.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,836 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.29% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $51,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

