Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,065 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $50,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $261.45 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

