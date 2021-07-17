Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 329,993 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $48,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,244 shares of company stock worth $2,369,747. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

