NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. NuCana has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 364,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

