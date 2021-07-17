NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NovelStem International stock remained flat at $$0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434. NovelStem International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

