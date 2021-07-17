NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NovelStem International stock remained flat at $$0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434. NovelStem International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31.
NovelStem International Company Profile
