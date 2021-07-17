Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of PDF Solutions worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

