Northern Trust Corp Sells 82,045 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.99% of MRC Global worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 98,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MRC Global by 30.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MRC stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $703.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. Equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

