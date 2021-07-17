Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 125,038 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $77,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,179 shares of company stock worth $470,187 in the last 90 days. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.