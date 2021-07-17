Northern Trust Corp Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,767,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $700.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.