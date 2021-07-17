Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.65 million, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 866.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 82.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

