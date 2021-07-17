Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Decreased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,908 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total value of $19,754,700.00. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,700 shares of company stock worth $26,383,010. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.55. 1,724,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

