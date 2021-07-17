Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 545 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE opened at $82.96 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $593,285.00. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.