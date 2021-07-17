Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 218 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,515,381.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,562 shares of company stock valued at $12,396,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

