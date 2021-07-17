Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,360 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,552,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 26.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $40.24.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

