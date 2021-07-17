Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $895,000 in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $88.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,336.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,273 shares of company stock valued at $12,046,176. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

