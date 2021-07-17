Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $1.24 Million in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Schnitzer Steel Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.39. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

