Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.08 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after buying an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,121,713.62. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,781 shares of company stock worth $80,277,062 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $527.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.48 and a 1-year high of $545.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

