Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 479,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,616 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 35,951 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $1,168,407.50. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,102,612 shares of company stock worth $35,106,657. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

TMHC opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

